BLUE GRASS — As a frosty October rain dropped around him, David Andersen warmly welcomed visitors to his dairy farm, then locked eyes with 2-year-old Thang Hau Khuai.
The boy, fascinated by the lone dairy farm in Iowa's Muscatine County, looked at the 60-year-old dairy farmer and giggled.
Andersen's return smile was all you needed to know about the day.
Thang and his mother, Niang Lam Vung, along with 30 adult English students and staffers from Rock Island's Spring Forward Learning Center, spent a recent morning learning aabout something that's about as American as it gets.
A working dairy farm.
The students — many accompanied by small children — are adult English learners and newcomers to the Quad-Cities. They are part of the Family Literacy Program offered by Spring Forward and World Relief at the Church of Peace in Rock Island.
It operates from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays from September through May. The program focuses on helping immigrant and refugee families assimilate into the community by providing literacy education and other assistance.
"We did this a couple of years ago, and David was amazing with our group,'' said Spring Forward's Robbie McIntyre. "Many of those we reach have backgrounds in farming, but nothing like this. They know farming is a big part of our community. This is a way for them to understand how things operate and see the working side of something so important to us all.''
Andersen, who began farming in 1981, was in full teaching mode with the group of visitors, explaining the ins and outs of life on an Iowa dairy farm. He was both entertaining and helpful.
He patiently explained how Majestic Manor Dairy Farm is a Heritage Farm, which means it has been in operations for 150 years, and how it has been uniquely passed from mother to daughter for four generations.
"Seven-and-a-half billion people sharing this planet,'' Andersen said. "I'm in the business of trying to feed some of them.''
Assistant NuJen Easter said two milkings each day at Majestic Manor, 365 days a year, produce an average of 800 gallons daily. Andersen, ever gracious, talked of his genetic work with his registered Holtsteins and the ups and downs of business in today's world. He painted a true-to-life farm picture for those gathered before hin.
"Interesting,'' Vung said of the day and the milking process. "It is amazing how it works.''
Vung, who came to America from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar (formerly Burma), said the English program with Spring Forward has been a blessing.
"Willing to teach and help,'' she said of the Spring Forward staff, pausing to share a hug with her young son. "Sometimes life is hard, but people are willing to help. I'm learning so much.''
McIntyre said visits to places like Majestic Manor are a bonus for students, offering them a glimpse into the practical side of life in America.
"It's different,'' he said. "You hope by making a visit like this, you bridge some cultural gaps and share a better understanding. It's also fun.''
And a glimpse into something as American as it gets.