'I'm still having a blast': Fifty years later, Jim Braet still loves coaching

"Heck, I taught P.E. at Immanuel Lutheran School during college,'' Braet said. "You didn't need (teaching) certification in those days in a private school setting.''

After coaching basketball, Braet coached girls' golf at Rock Island, and when his friend Bob Wilson switched from bowling to cross-country, Braet took over the girls' bowling program at The Rock.

That was 41 years ago.

"It doesn't seem that long,'' Braet said. "It's really been a fun ride. I have met some wonderful people and coached some amazing girls.''

There are a couple constants with the Rock Island program. They Rocks are always good and treat each other as family. In one game against the Maroons last week, the Rocks' top three bowlers shot a combined 725.

"We have always had great support from our families,'' said Braet, who has also lent a guiding hand this season to Rock Island's first-year boys' bowling program. "We spend a lot of time together at home and on the road, so you have to be able to get along. It makes it so much easier.

"And we have had great support from the community. The late Buddy Bateman, who owned Town & Country (Bowl), our home for decades, took care of us. He stepped up so many times to help us out. He was an amazing man.''