I had no idea the 'OK' sign is not OK

Apparently, I'm clueless. Yes, I'm stating the obvious.
It has come to my attention that I should begin today's sermonette with an apology. For years I have been playing the "made you look'' game, and I only recently learned the gesture it involves is apparently now a white power symbol.
Truth be told, I spent most of August through October of this year trying to get unsuspecting high school football players to look at the "made you look,'' sign, also known as the "OK" sign — thumb and forefinger in a circle with the other fingers upright. I was guilty of playing what I thought was an innocent game at least once a week — maybe more if practice was dragging.
According to the Associated Press, the rules of the game are: "Someone flashes an upside-down OK sign below his waist and punches in the shoulder anyone who looks at it."
"If that guard pulls, what must you do?'' I'd ask one of my linemen before giving him the sign below the waist — because it only counts if it's below the waist — to see if he was listening. It was my attempt to balance humor and hollering at a 16-year-old trying his best to understand.
Yes, I know what business I'm in. And yes, I had no idea making the "OK'' sign was signifying white power. Excuse me for having my head in the sand.
I don't know anything about white power stuff. My father taught me color does not exist. In his house, there was always a spare blanket and couch to sleep on, and an extra seat at his dinner table, regardless of your background.
Saturday past, while ESPN host Reece Davis was in the middle a "College GameDay" segment, he was sitting among cadets and midshipmen previewing the Army-Navy game.
It was then a cadet, followed by a midshipman, made a gesture — the "OK'' sign, or "Made you to look'' circle to some of us. I did not see the segment until Sunday, when something other than two tradition-rich service academies playing football took center stage.
An uproar has followed at both academies, with an investigation taking place to see if this was a white power issue or a "made you look'' situation.
Naive, I wondered what the fuss was about. I then read a New York Times story by Vanessa Swales explaining how in recent years the "OK'' or "made you look'' sign has come to signify white power.
Huh?
The story said the sign began as a hoax on the 4chan online message board, but it gained traction when white nationalists, Neo-Nazis and Klu Klux Klansmen began been using the gesture in public, hoping when flashing the sign to find others of like minds in the crowd.
I was floored.
The gesture gained even more attention in 2018 when Roger Stone, a political adviser to President Donald Trump, flashed the sign while meeting with a group of white nationalists known as the Proud Boys in Salem, Ore.
I also read that this summer, a fan at Wrigley Field flashed the sign behind reporter Doug Glanville, a former Major League player. Glanville is African American, and the fan received a indefinite ban from the Chicago Cubs.
I get the "made you look'' game is silly, but I believed it was harmless.
I was wrong.
Time for a new game.
