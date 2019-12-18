I had no idea the 'OK' sign is not OK

John Marx Columnist/Reporter John is a columnist and reporter for Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com. Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Apparently, I'm clueless. Yes, I'm stating the obvious.

It has come to my attention that I should begin today's sermonette with an apology. For years I have been playing the "made you look'' game, and I only recently learned the gesture it involves is apparently now a white power symbol.

Truth be told, I spent most of August through October of this year trying to get unsuspecting high school football players to look at the "made you look,'' sign, also known as the "OK" sign — thumb and forefinger in a circle with the other fingers upright. I was guilty of playing what I thought was an innocent game at least once a week — maybe more if practice was dragging.

According to the Associated Press, the rules of the game are: "Someone flashes an upside-down OK sign below his waist and punches in the shoulder anyone who looks at it."

"If that guard pulls, what must you do?'' I'd ask one of my linemen before giving him the sign below the waist — because it only counts if it's below the waist — to see if he was listening. It was my attempt to balance humor and hollering at a 16-year-old trying his best to understand.

Yes, I know what business I'm in. And yes, I had no idea making the "OK'' sign was signifying white power. Excuse me for having my head in the sand.