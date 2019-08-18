To the best of my knowledge:
- I have a certain group of associates that is basically a bunch of seventh-graders with resources. (Overheard at breakfast recently, but I can relate.)
- One of life's great mysteries is how the chocolate forms around the ice cream in the phenomenon that is a dipped cone.
- My conspiracy theory career has come to a close. Jimmy Hoffa apparently is not at the bottom West Lake. Unless he is disguised as a tire.
- Someone decided clean dishcloths go in the third drawer next to the stove, and those dishcloths hanging from the oven door are for show and not go. I want to know who. While we are at it, why is the sliverware always second from the left?
- Captain Combover should be careful who he calls fat and in need of exercise. I've never seen him grace a fitness magazine cover.
- Ironman is 100 times cooler than any Jedi.
- I can remember a time when I thought trains were cool. Now they are the hemorrhoids of my world.
- The loudest person in the room has something up his sleeve.
- If you threaten to dance in front of your teenage son's friends, you can get him to do just about anything you ask.
- Don't believe bumper stickers. There are more than two kinds of people in the world.
- I know I am not the only one who has fallen asleep in a furniture store recliner.
- The middle-of-the-road island just off the Rock Island Arsenal viaduct is a monstrous eyesore, and the city of Rock Island should be ashamed for letting it get that bad. That said, there should be high praise passed about for the paving of the city's 38th Street.
- I'm told the construction mess on Rock Island's 5th Avenue is a state of Illinois issue. That answers the question as to why there's been a big hole in the street forever.
- I don't care that Miley Cyrus and her husband broke up, but I am happy about Jennifer Aniston being single.
- It's all fun and games until you have to loosen your belt another notch.
- The worse one's yard shoes look, the better the lawn looks.
- Brent and Sara Tubbs are carving themselves a mighty solid niche with their Spotlight Theatre.
- Updating lines and crosswalks with a fresh coat of paint does not disguise the fact downtown East Moline streets are a mess.
- For every action there is an equal and opposite criticism.
- You know your child has a great set of friends when they leave your home in better shape than it was in before they showed up.
- The latest "Spider-Man" flick rocks.
- Someone called sprinkles on ice cream "food glitter.''
- The definition of "downer'' is the face of a high school student the night before he goes back to school.
- If you host a news talk show, whether you are on radio or television, you are a member of the media. You are not a commentator.
- My head is going to explode the next time I hear someone ask a coach or athlete about his or her mindset. Huh?