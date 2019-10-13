To the best of my knowledge:
- "No, I am an not a rewards member. No, I don't want to be. No, I don't want your store's credit card.'' That's me, everywhere I go.
- "Making a joke doesn't make you funny, taking a joke does,'' said a really nice lady at brunch recently.
- Just once, I'd like to see a clothing store mannequin with a dad body.
- "With my luck, I'll come back as me in my next life.'' So said the cashier at my favorite Chinese restaurant.
- They told me to dress for the job I want, not the job I have, but I don't think my boss would understand if I were sitting in my office today dressed as Ironman.
- Why does toilet paper need a singing commercial?
- For a dude who's like 127 years old, Don Wooten's still pretty cool.
- Apparently they know how to fix a clock in Moline but not in Rock Island. How come the upright clock in downtown Moline works, while the one at 17th Street and 18th Avenue in Rock Island does not? At least it's right twice a day, but the stalled clock makes a great area in Rock Island look second-rate.
- Davenport's 4th Street might feature the worst stretch of road in need of repair in the history of the world. Runner-up is the stretch of road next to the Carver Center on the campus of Augustana College in Rock Island.
- People give me a hard time about where I live, but my county didn't just raise my taxes nearly 10%. Did yours?
- I've been busy, so can anyone tell me how the Cubs did in the first round of the playoffs?
- I still tell people, "I'm going bald" — after being there for 20 years.
- A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa says: "The world's made up of protons, neutrons, electrons and morons." Well, this dude would know.
- The traffic light timing at the base of the Interstate 74 bridge on the Iowa side is ridiculous. Is this some kind of sick IDOT joke? Change it now. I'm not waiting four minutes ever again.
- I'm so old I remember TV Guide.
- Justin Bieber got married. I hope his wife can sing so at least one person in the family can.
- Halloween is not a holiday. It's a made-up hustle by candy makers, costume companies and dentists.
- "Wayne Broders has left the building." I heard that many times through the years at Assumption High School sporting events. Sadly, at age 92, Broders, of one of the kindest men ever, truly has left the building. Wayne passed last week. I played baseball with two of his sons, and Wayne was always there to watch and be supportive of everyone. I got to know him 40 years ago, and he always stopped to chat no matter where we ran into each other. He was a kind, gracious man who will be missed.