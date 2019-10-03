I am an expert at nothing, especially when it comes to parenthood. Luckily, I have been following my wife's lead for 16 years.
She's good at parenting, and I'm good at throwing batting practice.
That being said, I'd like to offer a sliver of parental advice. Imagine that, me of all people, dispensing guidance.
Please make time to talk to your child, children, sons, daughters, etc.
It doesn't have to be a Dr. Phil segment, but a simple physical and verbal check-in to see what's going on in their world. No phone calls, no texts, no Facebook post or something via Twitter or Instagram, but a five minute Q&A about what's happening. If you work hard enough, you might be able to extend the five minutes to 10 and beyond.
I come to you today, having lost sight of this, putting far too many things in life in front of a simple sit-down with my son.
If it can happen to me, someone who sees his child every day, who is one of his position coaches for football and his personal ATM and car-checker, it can happen to you.
Mine is a cautionary tale, don't let it happen to you. The fact that I let it happen scared me.
I understand that life gets in the way. Especially working second and sometimes third jobs to help keep the lights on and food on the table. I understand the need for both parents to work because the ultimate goal is to try and make your child's life better than yours and your parent's life before you.
As parents, we are stretched in multiple directions. We do whatever we have to do in order to stay in the good graces of our employers. We walk through a world that would fight, holler and scream, rather than work toward some kind of a compromise. As tough as it is, nothing is worth losing sight of someone you helped bring into our world.
Dealing with them daily, I believe that I have a small grasp of what life is like for teenagers. There are peer pressure and social issues, all things we as parents have experienced, but they might be dealing with for the first time.
They could be experiencing love for the first time or sports-related anxiety, not wanting to let their team down. There is academic pressure trying to maintain their high standards at a time when colleges are beginning to pay close attention.
There are also new freedoms, one that comes with having a car and not being hamstrung by Mom or Dad hauling them everywhere.
In my case, Friday football turned into Saturday football that turned into me having to work afterward. Then a golfing Sunday morning (fundraiser for a lifelong friend's baseball team) turned into working Sunday night. All the while, Junior was handling athletic responsibilities, a commitment to friends, teammates, girlfriend and academics — not in that order. Monday was more of a blur than the weekend for both of us.
We went four days without a sit-down, the longest I can remember since he was old enough to understand the importance of sharing our lives.
Luckily, all is good. School is hard, football is really hard and managing one's time is even harder.
I am no genius, but I have learned that stopping, for however long it takes, and insisting on a moment with your child is a good thing for everyone involved.
Please take the time and talk with your child or children. If it means them squirming for however long it takes, let them squirm. If it means stopping what you are doing, then stop what you are doing. Catch them early in the morning or late at night, but just catch them.
You might just keep something from getting away from you.