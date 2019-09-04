The hypnotist before them did his job, putting most of the crowd to sleep.
But the Orion Community Band, with its crisp, toe-tapping show, brought Orion Fall Festival crowd back to life.
In our fast-paced, next-step world, the OCB is a wonderful throwback. The band is comprised of 35 members from the small cutting-edge community located south of the Quad-Cities. The OCB is exceptional and it emits a jolt of positivity to everyone in attendance.
It is a local staple since 2003 but this past Sunday was my first taste of the Orion Community Band. Under the guidance of director Emily Roberts, the OCB did not disappoint. From my front-row seat to standing in the back with those who love to dance, I watched it rock while it rolled through a set of tunes from a variety of eras.
The smiles from the performers and the crowd, who were singing and dancing along, said plenty about how deeply rooted this band is in the community.
"It's a great fun,'' said horn player Tracy Hepner. A local bugling legend, Hepner has performed taps for over a thousand funerals for fallen veterans across the local landscape. "It's fun to be in a band and it's fun to be part of a community that appreciates what we do.''
The band is the brainchild of Orion's Tony Hamilton, a horn player since fifth grade, who put music on the back burner after high school. The OCB brought his musical career back to life.
The itch to play and get back in a band returned, so in 2003, to celebrate 90th anniversary of the Central Park bandshell, Hamilton called on other musically minded people to form a community band.
"That first year we had about 25 be part of it all,'' Hamilton said, noting there is no age requirement — or ceiling — to be part of the band.
Hamilton said the bands has one essential goal and one smaller one.
"I have longed to reach 70 members,'' he said. "We got as high at 67 a few years back, but we could never get to 70. We have a great group right now, great people and great musicians. It's a ton of fun.''
But no matter how many members they have, for the last 16-years 'fun' has been the overriding goal for everyone who plays in the Orion Community Band.
"Only rule,'' Hamilton said with a smile. "You have to have fun or you cannot be here. How can you not have fun playing music? If you get to a point where this stuff isn't fun you should not be doing it. But, I think we all have fun.''
They are based out of the Orion Central Park bandshell and play approximately six to ten shows annually and practice once or twice a month. Hepner said there will be a community wide push to add to the OCB.
"There is a great reward to it,'' Hepner said.
One of the biggest rewards is playing for an appreciative audience, of which I was one.