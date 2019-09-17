BETTENDORF — "How youuu doin','' the male cashier at the local grocery outlet, said to the female — about his age — as we stood in line.
"I just watched the one where Ross gets ready so that he can take Rachel to prom, but then Rachel's date finally shows up,'' the girl says to the cashier.
"I love the ones where it helps Ross and Rachel get together,'' she added. "Ross and Rachel is how I got hooked.''
The cashier responds, "Just watched the one where Ross loses at cards to make Rachel feel good and Joey and Chandler jump at his cards to see if he lost on purpose with their money,'' he says.
It is now my turn at the register.
"Dude, you watch Friends, you're like 18?'' I say to the cashier.
'Yeah, Netfilx. Been binge-watching for a few months, but I knew about the show before Netflix and watched. All my buddies use Joey's line, 'How you doin' when talking to girls. I'm pretty good at reciting Chandler stuff,'' he said.
Testing him I said, "Quick — who sang the theme song?''
"Dude, he said. "You're serious? The Rembrants ('I'll be there for you'). That was easy.''
"Thanks for brightening an old man's day,'' I tell him as I roll my mini-cart of groceries out of the store.
Truth is, I've been a "Friends" watching nerd for 25 years, ever since the day Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) walked into Central Perk (the coffee shop where all the friends would meet) in her wedding dress, having just left Barry the dentist at the alter. Along with my wife, we remained loyal to the show through its 10-year run through network television and today in syndication.
Heck, my quarter-century crush on Aniston is even OK with my bride of nearly 25 years.
Friends lasted an unheard of 10 years on TV, because it was cleverly written and delivered by the perfect ensemble of actors. The six characters were rightly cast, though I always wondered how anyone - with the jobs Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Aniston) had during the show's run - could afford an apartment that size in New York.
The show's characters were relatable. We all have the "funny'' friend like Chandler (Mathew Perry), the not-so-bright, but smooth-with-women pal like Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and a nerd, Ross (David Schwimmer), who is/was always in your corner.
Everyone knew a Monica, the compulsive neat freak, who went from a plus-size high school student to the gorgeous swan in her late 20s.
Somewhere along our path was a Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), who had a strange and sad upbringing, was a little flighty, but someone you could talk with. And yes, we all knew a Rachel, the spoiled rich girl, who finally had to survive on her own - after leaving her husband-to-be at the alter.
"Friends" was funny before the internet took hold and gave us something to chat about at work and socially with our own set of friends. You could waste an evening of sitting about repeating lines from "Friends", other shows like "Seinfeld", and movies like "Caddyshack", "Animal House" and "Blazing Saddles".
What endeared me to "Friends" was, at the height of the show's popularity, the cast negotiated contracts with NBC as a group. After a couple of seasons, TV execs went to Schwimmer and Aniston and offered them huge raises before sitting down with the others. It was at the height of the Ross and Rachel romance run and the two opted to talk contract with everyone involved, rather than individually. It was a bold move, but one only a group that trusted each other could get away with.
In its last season, each "Friends" cast member was making $1 million per episode thanks to its success and their loyalty to one another. I can only imagine what Warner Communications paid all involved for the syndication rights.
Netflix, however, dropped between $75 and $100 million for a year's worth of streaming rights, bringing an entire generation into the "Friends" fold, finding out what us older timers have known for 25 years.
"Friends" is cool.
And "Insomnia Cafe'', the show once working title, would have never worked.