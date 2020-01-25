Dream chasing: Alleman High School student Madillynn Klauer earns $25,000 scholarship

To receive an Alger scholarship, students must have a grade-point average of 3.8 above and be heavily involved in community and school activities. The outgoing and personable Klauer is also an executive board member of Sigma Alpha at Alleman.

Scholarship hopefuls had to write a number essays, including one on overcoming adversity and one about mentors in their lives.

"Adversity hit home,'' Klauer said. "Dealing with divorce and my younger sister having a brain tumor at age 5 were a couple things I drew upon. And I suffer from Von Willebrand disease (a genetic bleeding disorder that prevents blood from clotting properly), which is a challenge, but something I have learned from. The essay process was lengthy and thorough, but worth every minute spent.''

Alger's work and can-do attitude is not lost on Klauer, who has her sights set on the University of Iowa and then a career as a actuary. There is something, Klauer says, about dealing with the financial consequences of risk — the duties of an actuary — that's inviting to her.