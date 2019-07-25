Sunday nights will never be the same for Jody Robinson.
"She was my rock, someone I have looked up to for many years,'' Robinson, the president of NOVJM, National Organization of Victims of Juvenile Murderers, said of her pal, East Moline's Dora Larson.
Sadly, Larson left us Sunday past at age 72, but not before leaving an indelible mark on our justice system and on the lives of the many families she touched.
Diminutive in stature, Larson was a giant in the world of advocacy. She enhanced the lives of those who suffered a ruthless tragedy just as she did, working tirelessly for their rights and helping them move forward with their lives.
Larson was a friend, mentor, and guidepost for hundreds, maybe thousands in search of help, hope, and assistance. She fought from the depths of despair to stand with, and behind, those who suffered like her.
Amazing is not enough to describe the footprint she left on those she reached.
"Our usual phone-call night was Sunday, and we would go over everything in our lives and what was ahead,'' said Robinson, like Larson, is a dedicated advocate for those who have dealt with a family member's murder. "Even when she was struggling with her health, Dora made me feel good about my life and the mission we shared. She was so giving and so strong.''
Personally, I heard Larson speak once and talked to her on the phone twice. I was saddened at her story but forever taken with her grit, her genuine care for others, her resolve and her willingness to lend her expertise to others.
Forever tough and always strong, Dora Larson — above all — had heart.
She was the victim of an unthinkable crime. On July 12, 1979, her 10-year-old daughter, Vicki, was murdered in Andover. Her killer, 15-year-old Scott Darnell, had a history of abuse and was on release on from a juvenile detention facility, when he abducted, raped and murdered Vicki, tossing her lifeless body in a hole he'd dug three days before he committed the crime. Darnell, a Moline native, is serving a life sentence in an Illinois prison.
A sentence Larson — despite a Supreme Court ruling that called for the re-sentencing of inmates now in prison for life for crimes they committed when they were juveniles — made sure it would be carried it.
"Amazing and strong woman,'' Robinson said of Larson. "We spoke to legislators in Illinois together and in Michigan, where my brother was murdered. Fierce when she needed to be, but so compassionate. I am one of many she helped work through struggles.''
I was fortunate to watch Larson and Vicky Crompton Tetter speak to a gathering of high school students. Crompton Tetter's daughter, Jennifer, was murdered in 1986 by her boyfriend, Mark Smith, who is serving a life sentence in an Iowa prison.Crompton Tetther, amazing in her own right, talked about how with Larson's help she moved forward following her daughter's murder. Crompton Tetter would go on to become an advocate herself, a counselor with the University of Iowa, and an acclaimed author of the book "Saving Beauty From The Beast." The book, born from her experience, addresses teen dating abuse.
"Too many to count; the number of lives she changed out of her tragedy,'' said Robinson. "She had been through the struggle — friends who would avoid her and the whispers after Vicki's murder. She found the will and the strength and she shared it with so many. An amazing woman that I will miss greatly.''
As will the many others who had Dora Larson in their corner.