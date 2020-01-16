Dickie Stout: 'He liked laughter' - and he loved life. He will be missed

Dickie was a fan of every professional team to grace the hallways and locker rooms at the Moline-based civic center. If Dickie was not at his assigned arena post, he could be found in the locker room, talking it up with a coach or player. Few could shoot the breeze like Dickie.

"Rich was a dependable worker here at the TaxSlayer Center for 25 years and will be missed,'' said Scott Mullen, executive director of the local arena. "He was a great person who always had a sports story to tell. He regularly attended games for all the local teams was a true Quad-City sports fan. ''

One of the benefits of marriage for me is my brother-in-law, Jimmy, who has cerebral palsy. For years, Tim Stout and Jimmy were the driving forces behind the Quint City Roughrider Wheelchair Basketball Club.

I cannot count the number of days Dickie Stout — under the watchful eye of Tim's wife, Joline — loaded wheelchairs to haul to games, unloaded them, and then loaded them back up post-game. In between his loading chores, Dickie usually refereed the game.

Dickie Stout was a fixture, a huge part of the local landscape. His life was simple in nature, but it also was rich, fun-filled and full. He had friends at every turn and a family that loved all that was him.