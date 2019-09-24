I begin today's sermonette at an eyelash past 5 on a rainy Saturday evening. Despite it being gray and dreary in some worlds, it is sunglasses-needed bright and glorious in mine.
Carlos Martinez of the St. Louis Cardinals, owner of a million-dollar arm and a 12-cent head, has just blown the doors off the Cubs' Javier Baez, striking out the Northsiders' star, sealing a 9-8, come-from-behind victory for the Redbirds.
It is the Cardinals' third straight win over the Cubs in the four-game series set at Wrigley Field. The victory dropped the Cubs six games out the race for the National League Central Division championship.
My phone is blowing up. Facebook is in a frenzy. Twitter is tweeting. Cubs fans are losing their minds.
It's as if God found time to make "Marxie's day.''
But it gets better.
Man alive, does it get better. Way, way, way better. Adolph's Taco Tuesday better.
It is Sunday past, about the same time Saturday turned bright and shiny. The Cubs, God bless them, have blown another late-inning lead, and the Cardinals have swept the four-game series. All games were won by one run. Two were captured in the Cardinals' last at bat, when the team was trailing. The Cardinals, thanks to the Chicago Cubs, have reached the postseason after an unacceptable three-year absence. All done in that dreadful parking lot they call Wrigley Field against the dynasty-to-be (they thought) Cubs.
Cubs fans are up in arms. Pitchfork-poking mad, I tell ya. I might be wrong, but I swear I heard the "Hallelujah Chorus" playing in my head. The Cubs' chances of reaching the postseason have been reduced to 2.6%, according to FanGraphs. Man I love FanGraphs, whatever it is.
If you are a regular to my ink-stained or digital world, you know I loathe the Chicago Cubs. You know I am a product of a home where the St. Louis Cardinals were preached and the Cubs, well, were the Cubs, a really bad afterthought. I have spent a lifetime rooting for the Redbirds and whatever team is playing that day against the Cubs.
I can't change. It's in my DNA.
I fell in love with black cats and the New York Mets after the Cubs' collapse in 1969. I have a poster of Leon Durham letting the ball go through his legs in the playoffs of 1984. I made Steve Bartman and the Florida Marlins beneficiaries of one of my life insurance policies after the playoffs in 2003. I darn near adopted the entire Cleveland Indians roster in 2016.
Oh, 2016? As you might have noticed, it was a hard year for me. Hard, hard, hard.
The Cubs winning the World Series was kind of OK for those who had waited lifetimes to see it or for those who had family members who had not seen the Cubs win the Series during that amazing championship drought of 108 years.
Not for me. Since the Cubs won the World Series, Cubs fans have been brutal on me. Now, though, it appears — although I take nothing for granted — that the Cardinals have a made the playoffs and the Cubs might not. Let's hope FanGraphs is right.
What stands out most from Saturday and Sunday past was reading, hearing and watching the Cubs' faithful lose their respective minds over the Cardinals' sweep at the friendly confines.
First it was was the under-the-bus tossing Cubs fans did on guys like Theo Epstein, the club president and maker of all Cubs moves, and manager Joe Maddon.
Apparently Epstein has gone brain dead in just three years. Once anointed king of all baseball by Cubs fans, Epstein is now the court jester. If he's so bad, just ship him to St. Louis, where he would be welcomed with open arms.
Same goes for Maddon. Aside from Cleveland's Terry Francona, Maddon — one of the game's all-time good guys — is the best manager in the business. He takes the Cubs to the Promised Land and now, because the players do not perform to their capabilities, fans say he has forgotten how to manage. Cubs fans had better hope Maddon doesn't walk, or this club will be in a heap of trouble in years to come. Again, if he cannot manage, please ship him to St. Louis.
No matter what happens with the rest of the regular season — there will be four games left by the time you read this — the Cardinals are better and are back where they belong — in the playoffs. The Cubs still can make the playoffs, but the odds are long, though never long enough for me. As soon as FanGraphs reads 0.0% chance of making the playoffs, the sun will shine a little brighter and life will be a little — no, a lot — sweeter.
Whatever happens, it was great to again hear the Cubs' whine train whistling down the tracks after a four-game sweep by the Cardinals.
All aboard.