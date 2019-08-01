Her voice, heaven-sent and flawless, usually leads.
That is unless one is sharing the stage with a legend.
Rock Island's Ashley Dean -- armed with her high-wattage personality -- just completed a two-month stint singing backup for the legendary Stevie Wonder.
"A wonderful man,'' Dean, the voice-gifted Rock Island High School graduate, said of one of music's all time greats.
"I am not part of any inner circle, but I can tell you he is an amazing entertainer and is one of the nicest and most funny people I have ever been blessed to be around,'' said Dean, a staffer at YouthHope locally and the Rock Island NAACP chapter's 2019 entertainer of the year. "He (Wonder) has this crazy laugh that is so cool. He is down to earth. It feels like he could be family; he is that nice of a man.''
Dean, who once toured with gospel great Dr. Marvin Sipp, said a family member close to the music industry alerted her to chase the chance to work with, and for, Wonder.
Dean then sent a video of her performing a Christmas song -- "Who Would Imagine a King,'' -- from the movie the Preacher's Wife -- to Wonder's staff. Wonder heard her voice and invited Dean, a junior at St. Ambrose University, to Los Angeles for an audition.
"That alone would have been enough,'' said Dean, who locally fronts the entertaining PlaylistQC group, sings regularly at her church and hosts a Tuesday morning radio show on SAU-based station KALA. "Being flown to Los Angeles and getting to audition would have been great, but there would be more.''
Truth-be-told, the 28-year-old Dean wowed Wonder. He played the piano, she sang and then they sang in her audition. Dean's voice and personality impressed him and other decision-makers enough to earn a spot on the team.
"One of the biggest moments of my life is walking into a room, hearing my audition tape and having Stevie Wonder playing that grand piano,'' Dean recalled. "I did three songs. Imagine just being in the same room with Stevie Wonder. I knew staying in the posture of prayer would serve me well and it did.''
The six weeks after her audition, Dean bounced between Los Angeles and the Quad-Cities, readying for her role in the tour. She would perform in Colorado, California, London, England, and in Dublin Ireland.
"Lots of rehearsal early and then rehearsal in London,'' Dean said of the workload prior to taking the stage with Wonder. "Dublin was a great sound check and then the show.''
Dean said her faith carried her through whatever trial and tribulations came with entertaining, despite it being a grind at times.
"It was God's plan for me to get the opportunity,'' Dean said. "I'm blessed to have the chance and a great support system in place. Nothing's changed in my world, I'm still trying to push ahead, be the best I can be and honor God's plan.''
Which means readying for fall classes to start at SAU, tending to her radio show every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and waiting for another opportunity to play the big leagues.
"There is so much left for me to take care, so many things to do,'' Dean said. "I was afforded this great opportunity and I await whatever God has planned for me. I am truly blessed.''
And gifted.