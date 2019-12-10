Davenport's Mark Bartling learned this lesson well: It's OK to be nice

He accepts can and bottle donations and turns them into fundraising dollars. He calls on anyone who will listen to get them to donate raffle items, including a Hall of Fame baseball pitcher who works with a pal of his at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

In a way only few can, Bartling collars a group of dedicated souls to host 300 bowlers every October, turning Leisure Lanes in Davenport into the happiest place on Earth to benefit those fighting for their lives.

In five years, Bowling for Boobies has raised approximately $75,000, and given it away to those battling cancer.

"I'm just a name on a list,'' Bartling said, downplaying his role in the effort. "I lost both parents to cancer. Long before that, they did their best to tell me it's OK to help and never seek anything in return. I just push the ball; everyone else keeps it rolling.''

But there is more to Bartling, a tremendous athlete in his baseball-playing days who gave up baseball and became an elite slow-pitch softball player.

Several years ago, he opened his home to a struggling mother and her five children. After a year, they moved on. Soon, though, the mother was struggling again. Bartling then opened his home to one of her sons, who has spent the past five years under Bartling's roof and watchful eye.