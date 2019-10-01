To the best of my knowledge:
• I was born with the inability to think before I write.
• I don't have a schedule in front of me, but I'm hoping someone can help me find what time the Chicago Cubs playoff game starts this week.
• I do not know the definition of lazy, but I have no plans to look it up.
• The best news for the rest of baseball was the Cubs firing Joe Maddon. Foolish. Anyone who thinks otherwise has no concept of the game. To that, East Moline's Mike Butcher, who parted ways with the Diamondbacks this week, will not be out of pitching coach job for too long. Like Maddon, Butcher is one of the best in the business at what he does.
• One of my favorite things about the gig I have is unlimited amounts of banana Laffy Taffy just outside my office. Laffy Taffy can turn a dark day bright and make a poor dentist rich.
• No road trip is complete until I complain about the not-so-brights of Iowa driving in the left lane on the interstate. It's really not that hard, folks. Drive in the right, pass on the left.
• If you don't show up you are not late.
• Everyone has a "What kind of dressing do you have?" friend. It's the one holding the menu with the dressing selections four inches in front of their face when they ask the waiter the question.
• Kudos must go to whomever finally fixed the big hole in Rock Island's 5th Ave and 30th Street. Now let's fix the mess — already a month old — at 44th Street next to the railroad tracks and in front of MetroLink. It has gone on long enough.
• Professional wrestling's not real? Seriously? I'm crushed.
• The dude that invented a futon had a sick sense of humor and no taste. Kind of like the My Pillow dude.
• Offering teenagers vegetables is simply a symbolic gesture on our part.
• Red Velvet Cake should be named the "National Dessert of America." It needs a title.
• If Lassie were a cat, the kid in the well gets a lecture about silly stunts before it goes for help.
• "Rudy'' as the new Colonel Sanders, proves the ad — like Progressive, Liberty and a host of other insurance-related commercials — have run their course. However, anything with Peyton Manning and Brad Paisley is acceptable.
• "Politicians are trustworthy," "the Earth is flat" and "rice cakes are tasty" are three of the bigger lies in the world.
• Kids of today will never know the commercial break dash to the bathroom, the run to the fridge for a bottle of pop, then to the cupboard for potato chips and back to the living room couch just in time to catch the rest of "Bonanza." That's right, B-O-N-A-N-Z-A. Google it.
• The best thing about a fake hip is you never get asked to help anyone move.
• Whatever a Never Ending Pasta Bowl costs you, remember Olive Garden only drops about 47 cents on sauce and labor to make it. So eat up, folks.