To the best of my knowledge:
• I want "He should have taken better care of himself'' on my tombstone.
• Iowans believe Elizabeth Warren is the Democratic answer to challenging Captain Combover? Please, make it stop.
• I am old enough to know better, but still young enough to try.
• We are approaching the three-month mark of having a big hole in Rock Island's 5th Avenue at 30th Street and still nothing has been done.
• Caffeine and chicken wings make the world a better place.
• The art of Dumpster diving is lost on me.
• I have no idea what to do with the massive amount of time I save by texting "ty'' instead of thank you.
• The person in charge of music for the Quad Cities Marathon is a genius. I observed a female and a male in their 50s - if I'm any kind of judge - struggling with their walk along the Davenport side of the event Sunday past. Then they played the song "Walk like an Egyptian'' and the two smiled at each other, did a few goofy steps, and picked up the pace. It was a cool moment to watch. Hopefully is helped push them to the finishline.
• Vandalism should be a felony.
• Strange is cooking for the past 10 years with the same three pans, but never throwing out or using the other 10 pans taking up space in the cupboard.
• If you would like to get through any checkout line, be served in timely fashion at any restaurant or get your concession items from the movie theater in less than 15 minutes, avoid me. I swear there is a "make him wait'' sign stamped on my forehead.
• If all that is the getting-a-date process to a high school homecoming dance does not make you chuckle, you need professional help.
• Silvis is making a play to become one of the big boys on the local landscape. Good for Silvis, it's a great town.
• The worst part of my day is that pesky space between waking up and going to bed.
• The NFL should call Antonio Brown's bluff and let him retire. Last time I looked no one's paying $30 million up front in the real world.
• As soon as one ghost sits down and has a conversations with all the folks chasing them, then I'm on board.
• When you are right no one remembers. When you are wrong, no one forgets.
• Moline's Riverhouse reuben sandwich is an 8.5 on a scale of 10. The soggy and cold chips, however, were a flop.
• The Channel Cat is cool.
• "A newspaper is good company.'' Said to me in line at the John Deere Road Hy-Vee. The nice lady is right, it remains good company.
• A pumpkin shake from Whitey's is the best thing pumpkin-related on earth. My $7 pumpkin spice latte from the Bettendorf Starbucks, was ho-hum at best, but the Whitey's shake was beyond good.
• The world needs more Jim Gaffigan.
• Do you threaten to show a chicken an omelette to get it to do stuff you want?
• I've been told my favorite place to stand is in front of whatever my wife needs.
• How'd that Area 51 thingy work out? I thought so.
• No male has ever done dishes without getting his shirt wet or made a big deal he just completed the task of doing said dishes.
• I will never get over the fact my favorite saloon growing up is now an auto parts store and the once-vacant lot I played in, is now a Taco Bell.