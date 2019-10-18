Where I come from, you don't tug on Superman's cape, spit into the wind or mess with a flame-broiled icon.
You just don't.
The Whopper from Burger King — in all its open-fire, heart-stopping goodness has been a fast-food icon since its introduction in 1957. The Whopper and I have been pals for decades. Messing with the Whopper is downright blasphemous, especially with something made from plants.
If I wanted to eat geraniums, I'd ...
So as I pen today's sermonette, I'm seeking forgiveness from my anti-veggie, anti-plant-based brethren and my fellow kings of bad cholesterol.
Burger King pulled it off.
Yep, the Impossible Whopper is so good, I could not tell it from the real thing. Albeit it is a tad less juicy. The quarter pound of plant-based protein from Impossible Foods, is a winner-winner Quad City Pizza Fried Chicken dinner.
It should be noted, I am a self-proclaimed fast-food, bad-for-me vittles guru.
Why?
First, I'm fat. Chubby, if my mom were here to guard me. Fast food, because of my schedule, is a staple. It has been and always will be until they close the casket door.
OK, this is where everyone gasps at my lifestyle and I begin getting mid-morning robocalls from cardiologists from across the country.
Through my exhaustive first-hand research, I've learned McDonald's has ruined the Big Mac and shrunk the size of everything on its menu. Wendy's and Hardees are just as bad. Then, a few weeks back, Burger King, as I saw it, was attempting to pawn something off as the famous and always fabulous Whopper.
I was having none of it.
"How dare they mess with the Whopper,'' I said, watching the silly Burger King commercial telling us you cannot tell the difference between a dirt sandwich and the king of all fast-food burgers.
"Just another tree hugger trying to ruin my world,'' I muttered to anyone who would listen.
Setting out to bash the Impossible, I took my taste buds and my phone to the Bettendorf (2951 Middle Road) Burger King. The remodeled eatery was warm and inviting with friendly staff.
I ordered the Impossible Whopper and my old pal the traditional Whopper. I asked the nice counter lady what the response to the Impossible had been.
"Amazing,'' she said. "Biggest seller since it came out. We were worried about the taste, but it has passed with flying colors.''
"I'll be the judge of that,'' I whispered to no one when seated. "You don't play games with my arteries.''
But the nice counter lady called it.
The Impossible Whopper, even after sliding the assorted goodies topping it to the side, tasted just like the real Whopper. The two smelled slightly different. The regular Whopper had a flame-grilled hint to it. The Impossible was not as greasy, but just as tasty. It also matched up well with the fixings (lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, onion) and without.
The Impossible Whopper was $5.49, the iconic Whopper was $4.19. With a medium drink, I spent $13 to figure out that Burger King had truly done the impossible.