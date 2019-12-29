A mentor to thousands: St. Ambrose teacher inspires communications students

"There's no one who influenced me more to enter, and stick with, the field of communication more than Duke Schneider,'' said David Baker, the operations manager at KALA, the campus-based and student-operated radio station at St. Ambrose.

Baker said he met Schneider through the hobby of amateur ham radio in the Quad-Cities, and Schneider would became one of Baker's mentors and instructors at St. Ambrose.

"Duke has inspired thousands to enter the field of communication and journalism,'' Baker added. "His 40-plus years at St. Ambrose are treasured by all of his students and colleagues."

In addition to his St. Ambrose duties, Schneider does freelance production for Mediacom's MC22, the sports arm of the cable entity.

"It's an amazing opportunity for me and for students to get hands-on experience,'' Schneider said of MC22. "It's also allowed me to form some amazing friendships through the the years.''

When the word "busy'' is mentioned, Schneider scoffs at his 24/7 schedule. He said his wife, Gail, is the one with the full plate.

"She assists the choirs at Augustana College and Davenport Central High School,'' he said. "She leads the music side and plays the organ at Asbury Methodist Church in Bettendorf. I've got nothing on Gail and her seven-day-a-week schedule.''

Schneider will turn 66 in a few days, but he said age is but a number. He loves what he does and speaks glowingly about the leadership and the future of St. Ambrose University. Stepping away from teaching is never much on his mind.

"Sure, I have friends that are traveling, who spend time in warm places and play pickleball every day,'' he said. "But I truly enjoy the young people I come in contact with. They are motivated and want to be here (St. Ambrose). The best thing I can do with them is to open the door and get out of the way. They are going to find greatness.''

Not before they get a helping hand from one of the greats.