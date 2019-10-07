First things, first.
I am not dying and I'm not quitting. However, I am going to wax nostalgically.
In a shuffling of papers inside my office last week, I came across a note stating I began full-time work as an ink-stained scribe 32 years ago this week.
Please note - "full time.''
A kind man, Russ Scott, then the managing editor of the Moline Dispatch, told me, "Congratulations, and your reward is to go to Quincy tonight to cover a football game.''
I went. It was a long, long ride home. I will never forget that day.
My first byline in the Rock Island Argus, was in May of 1985, a mere 18 months prior, a gift from an old friend who took a flyer on me. I was a rung or two up from the gutter at the time and he graciously allowed me to cover a Midwest League baseball game.
From there, the assignments were steady and gave me a sense of worth and place. Things would grow through a merger until June of 1986 when I was assigned to what amounted to full-time status without a benefits package. That went on for 16 months with no complaints, especially from my camp.
From handball with the curb low to having your name and face in the newspaper several times a week was amazing. Insurance and 401K were overrated.
Finally, that Friday came with the message that I was a full-timer and to make sure to meet a deadline from Quincy.
Things have changed a bit since that day.
You have free articles remaining.
Today, I occupy an office once held by a legend, maybe the most famous face newspapering has known in these parts. It's quiet, a tad warm, but perfect in so many ways. For someone who has spent three-plus decades in a newsroom, I still cannot think or concentrate when there is side noise.
Occupying legendary seats has been commonplace for me. After a wonderful stint in the toy department, also known as "sports,'' the suits from my old company asked me if I would sit in for another legend, who despite a game fight, was not going to be returning to his desk and chair. That was 25 years ago next month.
I agreed, having no idea what I was getting myself into.
Sitting in a legend's chair is one thing, replacing him is another. I quickly learned what the rookie, Carl Yastrzemski, might have been thinking in spring training when they announced he was succeeding Ted Williams in left-field for the Boston Red Sox. There was only one Ted Williams and the same can be said for legendary-newspaper scribe Murray Hurt.
I quickly learned you don't replace a legend. You can't be them and you shouldn't try. All you can do is be yourself, put your head down, push forward, do your best and look up every so often to see if your key card works.
I did. It has and still does...I think.
I know the world is changing, but that's the neat thing about the job I get to do each day. I get to roll with the changes. I get paid to find new, fresh and fast ways to share what's relevant in our world with you. No matter if it's via newsprint or digitally, it's up to us to report the news fairly and accurately, using all the tools at our disposal to do it quickly.
My future? I don't know.
I mean, aren't we all day-to-day?
The chair that came with this legend's office is softer and better, although it is a bit more worn than the one I brought with me. I'd like to keep it. I do know this is the best gig in the world and far cry from where I was 35 years ago when I was as low as low could go.
"Full-time!'' still feels pretty cool.