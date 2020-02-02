Thinking of home improvement? 140 vendors will be at Quad-Cities home show

Village Home Stores' Round said the gold in new light fixtures is similar to, but not quite the same as, the shiny brass of the 1980s. It's brushed and "not so polished," she said.

In the area of remodeling, probably the single biggest job her company does is to remove walls, or parts of walls, so that owners of existing homes can get the open floor plan look of new homes, particularly in kitchen-dining room combinations.

"People don't want to be away from everything," Round said, referring to kitchens that are walled off from other rooms.

Creating first-floor laundries is another big request. Sometimes a closet can be turned into a laundry, she said.

GREAT GARAGE FLOORS: When Bret Johnson opened his Tailored Living franchise in Milan nearly five years ago, he figured the bulk of his work would be in the area of home organization, installing pantries and closet systems for homes and garages.

Instead, he found that Quad-Citians are more interested in having a good-looking garage floor. "I was pretty surprised by that," he said. Of the company's 150 locations across the country and Canada, those in the Midwest seem to be more floor-oriented, he said.