Retirees: Refinancing take some diligence

Retirees who rely on Social Security, pension and investments need different budgeting techniques from when they drew a paycheck.

Except many of today’s retirees carry an expense once shouldered primarily by working people: A mortgage.

“We will examine the current mortgage to see if there are any opportunities to lower their monthly payment,” says Scott McCaskill, a Frederick, Maryland financial planner.

Indeed, with the value of their retirement investments pared from the COVID-19 induced economic shock, refinancing into a lower rate mortgage is a priority for many retirees.

But the distressed economy also means that mortgage approval might be more difficult.

Standard procedures now less standard

Typically, lenders consider fixed income sources, like Social Security payments and pension, as monthly payments that can fund mortgage expenses. For income derived from investments, it’s standard for lenders to shave 30 percent from the portfolio’s value, and then calculate monthly income from dividends and interest.