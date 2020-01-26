Owl-themed objects add color, zest to this Davenport work space

For someone who's been collecting owls for less than four months, Bethany Kalmbach has amassed a pretty impressive collection.

While owls have long been a collectible motif, Kalmbach got started only recently because she wanted something to brighten her new cubicle workspace at the Quad-City Times, and "it was between owls and flamingos," she said.

She decided on owls because she likes them. When she and her family lived near wooded areas in Nevada and Idaho, she would hear them calling outside in the middle of the night. And she and her children studied them when she was home-schooling.

"They (owls) look mean, but their feathers are so soft," she said.

Also, because she works the night shift, "night owls" seemed appropriate.

The collection began with her buying practical items such as planters for small succulents and an owl-motif teacup.

