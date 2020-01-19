Lighted plant boxes look like furniture

It starts with one plant on a sunny windowsill then morphs into an impenetrable jungle. You may feel you need a machete to reach each individual plant to water and tend, and you may not be totally happy with the looks of one green mass.
What you need to do is separate your plants into groups, showcasing each one. If you don't have enough light in certain areas, you can add it artificially, and you can add space with plant stands.
• Group tropical: Group plants with similar light and watering needs to make maintenance easier for you and increase humidity levels – something tropical plants need to thrive. Set plants on attractive trays filled with pebbles to capture excess water. The pebbles elevate the containers above the water to avoid root rot. As the water in the tray evaporates, it increases the humidity around the plants.
• Cacti, succulents: Grow cacti and succulents in a cool, sunny location for winter. Give each plant enough room to capture the sunlight it needs and to show off its unique form and color.
• Artificial lighting: Expand your indoor growing space and enjoy greenery throughout your home by adding artificial lights.
New furniture-grade LED light fixtures like the Bamboo Mini LED Grow Light Garden (gardeners.com) fit into small spaces and look great on countertops, work desks and shelves. You’ll save energy with LED lights and add a bit of style to your home décor with these attractive light gardens.
Increase your success with the popular fiddle leaf fig and other floor plants. These beauties are often used to decorate a bare wall, corner or other space in need of a focal point. Oftentimes these areas do not receive sufficient light for the plants to grow and thrive. Soon leaves begin to yellow and drop. Keep them healthy and beautiful with supplemental light. Hang a pendant light above or set a plant light stand beside these large plants. Many are trendy decorative fixtures similar to those used to light your home.
• Watering: Save time and increase success by growing houseplants in self-watering containers. These pots have built-in water reservoirs that extend the time between watering. They also help reduce the mess of water spilling over the saucer and onto wood or carpeted floors.
Take the hassle out of watering with an indoor coil watering hose and sprayer. These coiled hoses hook up to the faucet, allowing you to water houseplants and seedlings up to 50 feet away. You’ll eliminate the need to fill and lug watering cans from plant to plant, leaving a trail of water along the way.
• Plant stands, carts: Increase your growing space and show off your plant collection with one or more plant stands. Many provide multiple tiers, allowing you to display plants of different sizes while positioning them in the light they prefer.
Set large plants on wheeled caddies or a collection of pots on a wheeled tray to move them out of the way when cleaning or hosting a gathering. Then wheel them back in place once your company has left.