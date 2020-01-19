Lecture series begins with bees

"Why Do Bees Buzz?" will be the first in a series of winter lectures offered by Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Bettendorf, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the center, 2605 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

The bee presentation will feature employee Ron Fischer, sharing his knowledge and fun stories from more than 40 years of raising bees and supporting and protecting pollinators. He will reveal secrets of the beehive and how bees affect and benefit both you and your garden.

The lecture series will continue through April 11. Here's the schedule:

Feb. 1, Critter Control: Moles, Rabbits, Deer and Japanese Beetles.

Feb. 8, All Things Evergreen- Pine, Spruce, Juniper, Boxwood and more.

Feb. 15, How Do You Like Them Apples?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 22, Plant parenting and the art of indoor gardening.

Feb. 29, Starting Seeds Indoors.

March 7, What’s Bugging You? Insects and Diseases of the Home Landscape.

March 14, Herbs and Veggies 101

March 21, Shady Ladies, plants for shade.

March 28, Perennial Plant Maintenance.