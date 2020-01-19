HOME BRIEFS

Classes include bridge, sign language, dancing
Black Hawk College, Moline, is offering the following community education classes:
• Intermediate Bridge Lessons: Defense in the 21st Century, 5:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 27 to April 6. The cost is $69.
• American Sign Language (ASL) Beginning, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 27 to March 23. The cost is $159.
• Social Dancing, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 28 to March 3. The cost is $52 per couple.
• Excel Level 1 – 5:30-7:30 p.m.Tuesdays, Jan. 28 to Feb. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $89.
• Excel Level 3 – Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $97.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
You can make stained glass kaleidoscope
The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, is hosting a workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, with Davenport artist Tom Chouteau teaching participants how to make a stained glass kaleidoscope.
No experience or materials are required; the workshop is recommended for people aged 10 and older.
The cost is $45 ($40 for members); call 563-322-8844 to register.
The center is at 712 W. 2nd St.
Shade tree course covers more than trees
Iowa State University's 2020 Shade Tree Short Course will be Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 26-27, at the Scheman Continuing Education Building, on the Iowa State campus, Ames.
The course is aimed at landscape maintenance professionals, arborists (municipal, residential and utility), educators, students, and tree and plant enthusiasts of all kinds.
Topics will include pesticide application, tree care, new plant materials, personnel management, repurposing felled trees and turf management. The course also offers an opportunity for networking.
Keynote speakers include Michael A. Dirr, professor emeritus with the University of Georgia, and acclaimed author. He will discuss the newest and best small-stature trees.
The event is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Iowa Arborist Association.
Participants should register by Feb. 14 for the best rates. A complete listing of registration options and the full short course agenda is available online.
A pre-conference half-day will be held Feb. 25 for Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association members and for those wishing to become certified arborists.
Water sampling maps are online
Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving the watersheds of Scott County, has developed interactive online maps showing the results of 20 years worth of water sampling.
You can now explore the watershed that you live in — or any others — by going to partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org/2020/01/new-snapshot-data-maps/