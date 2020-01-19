HOME BRIEFS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cost is $45 ($40 for members); call 563-322-8844 to register.

The center is at 712 W. 2nd St.

Shade tree course covers more than trees

Iowa State University's 2020 Shade Tree Short Course will be Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 26-27, at the Scheman Continuing Education Building, on the Iowa State campus, Ames.

The course is aimed at landscape maintenance professionals, arborists (municipal, residential and utility), educators, students, and tree and plant enthusiasts of all kinds.

Topics will include pesticide application, tree care, new plant materials, personnel management, repurposing felled trees and turf management. The course also offers an opportunity for networking.

Keynote speakers include Michael A. Dirr, professor emeritus with the University of Georgia, and acclaimed author. He will discuss the newest and best small-stature trees.

The event is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Iowa Arborist Association.