Heavy infestations of scale, mealybugs? Throw the plant away!

A small scale infestation causes little harm to healthy houseplants. However, a heavy scale infestation may result in poor, stunted growth. In severe cases, death of infested plants is possible.

Scale insects are difficult to control. Systemic insecticides are generally ineffective. The shell-like covering protects the scale from contact insecticides.

The only time scale insects are vulnerable to contact insecticides is during the crawler stage. Since scale insects on houseplants may reproduce at any time of year, scale-infested plants should be sprayed with insecticidal soap or other houseplant insecticide every 7-10 days until the infestation is eliminated.

Small infestations can be controlled by individually scraping off the scales or by dabbing each scale with an alcohol-soaked cotton swab. It is often best to discard houseplants that are heavily infested with scale, as control is nearly impossible and the insects could spread to other houseplants.

Mealybugs: Small, white cottony masses at the base of leaf stalks on houseplants are probably an indication of mealybugs. Mealybugs are piercing-sucking insects. They insert their slender beaks into plant tissue and extract the plant’s sap. Light infestations cause little harm to plants. However, heavily infested plants may decline and eventually die.