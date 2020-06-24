Having a mortgage makes saving money challenging

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They say a penny saved is a penny earned. Only it takes more than good fiscal sense to save spare cents these days — especially if you finance your home and have suffered from the pandemic plight. But with the right planning and determination, it’s possible to reach most of your long-term financial goals, including owning a home, saving for retirement, and salting away for a rainy day.

First, the sobering facts: Nearly eight in 10 with a home loan reveal that their mortgage negatively affects their capacity to save up for retirement, per a recent survey of homeowners by Bankrate. More than three in 10 admit their mortgage has a significant negative impact on retirement saving, while 46% indicate it has a minor detrimental effect. Even the majority of those earning over $80,000 — 76% — reported a negative impact.

“Big mortgage payments take a bite out of your monthly income but are also a major obstacle to saving for retirement, emergencies, or other financial goals,” said Greg McBride, CFA, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based chief financial analyst for Bankrate, in the survey’s report.

Paul Buege, president and chief operating officer for Inlanta Mortgage in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, says the poll’s results aren’t surprising.