Having a mortgage makes saving money challenging

They say a penny saved is a penny earned. Only it takes more than good fiscal sense to save spare cents these days — especially if you finance your home and have suffered from the pandemic plight. But with the right planning and determination, it’s possible to reach most of your long-term financial goals, including owning a home, saving for retirement, and salting away for a rainy day.
First, the sobering facts: Nearly eight in 10 with a home loan reveal that their mortgage negatively affects their capacity to save up for retirement, per a recent survey of homeowners by Bankrate. More than three in 10 admit their mortgage has a significant negative impact on retirement saving, while 46% indicate it has a minor detrimental effect. Even the majority of those earning over $80,000 — 76% — reported a negative impact.
“Big mortgage payments take a bite out of your monthly income but are also a major obstacle to saving for retirement, emergencies, or other financial goals,” said Greg McBride, CFA, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based chief financial analyst for Bankrate, in the survey’s report.
Paul Buege, president and chief operating officer for Inlanta Mortgage in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, says the poll’s results aren’t surprising.
“The cost of housing is expensive today, even after the savings that can be created by locking in your loan at a historically low mortgage rate,” says Buege. “However, with some smart strategies and simple lifestyle changes, saving money after you pay the mortgage is possible.”
Your first step? Pay off any high-interest debt incurred by credit cards or loans that charge exorbitant interest rates, which often means any rate north of about 5% (depending on the type of loan). It’s particularly challenging to save when you’re saddled with high-interest debt. Ways to pay it off and save serious dollars otherwise spent on interest may include a debt consolidation refinance of your mortgage, a debt consolidation loan, or a home equity loan or line of credit.
Next, take inventory of where you spend your dollars each month.
“You’ll likely be surprised at the high level of discretionary consumable expenses you have,” Buege notes. “The golden rule is that dollars should always go first toward absolute necessities like housing expenses and food. Savings should come next in priority, and everything else should go last.”
This is where discipline and sacrifice come in handy.
“Think about cutting back on unnecessary expenses as much as possible. Even the smallest changes can make a difference,” explains attorney and personal finance expert Jacob Dayan, CEO/co-founder of Community Tax in Chicago. “Avoid buying lunch every day, and bring food from home to work instead. Make coffee from your kitchen instead of purchasing from a drive-through window. Try working out at home instead of at an expensive gym. And end costly monthly subscription products and services. These amounts saved will add up quickly.”
Barbara Friedberg, a real estate investor and personal finance blogger, suggests setting a savings goal every month and then automatically transferring those dollars to the proper channels.
“Just as you automate your mortgage payment each month, automate set monthly contributions to a 401(k) plan or IRA as well as contributions to an emergency fund at a bank or brokerage account,” she says. “This means allocating a predetermined portion of your paycheck to these specific savings and investment buckets.”
Consider refinancing your mortgage if you can lower your rate by at least 50 basis points (0.5%), and you plan on staying in your home at least three to five years (to recoup the refi closing costs involved). Try to avoid extending your loan term if you can, too.
“Shop around for the best mortgage deals. You might even find the best refinance deal with your current lender,” says Ethan Taub, CEO of Loanry headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
