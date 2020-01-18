From geraniums to tomatoes, nursery school covers wide variety of topics

Scientists estimate species are currently going extinct at a rate 1,000 times greater than ever in recorded history. More than one million species of plants and animals could go extinct in the next few decades. Human activities such as habitat destruction, introduction of invasive species, and runaway greenhouse gas emissions are resulting in dramatic climate change. Given the devastation of global and local ecosystems, should we just give up? Can gardeners do anything about it? Humans have the intellect and imagination to create solutions. Collectively, everyday people have the ability to take action to implement transformative change to protect and restore nature. To save nature is to save ourselves.