From geraniums to tomatoes, nursery school covers wide variety of topics

The 23rd Annual Nursery School: Lessons in Gardening scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29, in Moline High School will feature a keynote address plus a participant's choice of four breakout sessions.
The welcome and keynote will be 8:30-10 a.m. with Brent Heath discussing bulbs as companion plants, Brent Heath. (See today's cover story).
This will be followed by the 16 breakout sessions arranged by themed tracks: Ornamental, Edible, Nature, and Do It Yourself.
Topics include tomatoes, berries, wildflowers, geraniums, new plants for 2020, summer bulbs, indoor herbs, straw-bale gardening, critter control, children and nature and climate change and what everyday people can do.
There also are four hands-on, make-and-take sessions.
Take all of one, or pick and choose. Here is the schedule:
Session 1: 10:10–11 a.m. (choose one)
• Ornamental: The Tropical Paradise Garden with Summer Bulbs, Brent and Becky Heath (see today's cover story).
• Edible: Don’t Kill Your Tomatoes! Elizabeth Wahle, PhD, Commercial Agriculture Educator, Illinois Extension. A discussion of the most trouble-making disease and insect pests and how best to control them.
• Nature: Critter Control Challenges, Vickie Kittelson, Master Gardener. Practical techniques to reclaim your garden from hungry wildlife.
• DIY: U-Create Succulent Pot Bud LeFevre, Owner, Distinctive Gardens, Dixon, Illinois. Guidance as you select succulents for a 4-inch pot and add moss and stones. This session is an additional $22.
Session 2: 11:10 a.m.–12 p.m. (choose one)
• Ornamental: Going Wild: Gardening with Wildflowers, Hannah Howard, Community Engagement Specialist, Land of the Swamp White Oak Preserve, Letts, Iowa.
• Edible: Brambles & Berries, Vickie Kittelson, Master Gardener. Information on raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and blueberries.
• Nature: Children and Nature, Andrea Faber Taylor, PhD., Crop Sciences Department, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Learn about recent research findings and how to foster children’s connection to nature through gardening.
• DIY: U-Create Succulent Pot, Bud LeFevre, Owner, Distinctive Gardens. Repeat DIY from first session.
Noon– 1 p.m. Lunch and vendors
A buffet lunch includes a variety of choices plus beverage and dessert.
Session 3: 1:10 a.m.– 2 p.m. (choose one)
• Ornamental: Geraniums- A Splash of Color. Not just Grandma’s Red Laura McGinnis, Hilltop Nursery, Illinois City, Illinois. Explore zonal geraniums and all the beauty that can be had with a variety of growth habits.
• Edible: Growing Culinary Herbs Candice Hart, University of Illinois Extension State Master Gardener Specialist. Learn what herbs do well indoors and how they can be used, dried and stored.
• Nature: Climate Change and the Growing Season. The Impact of Gardening on Climate Change and Mass Extinction, Joel Vanderbush, Curator of Conservation & Education at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley.
Scientists estimate species are currently going extinct at a rate 1,000 times greater than ever in recorded history. More than one million species of plants and animals could go extinct in the next few decades. Human activities such as habitat destruction, introduction of invasive species, and runaway greenhouse gas emissions are resulting in dramatic climate change. Given the devastation of global and local ecosystems, should we just give up? Can gardeners do anything about it? Humans have the intellect and imagination to create solutions. Collectively, everyday people have the ability to take action to implement transformative change to protect and restore nature. To save nature is to save ourselves.
• DIY: Winter Seed Sowing Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle, University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator. Get started with your own milk jug container seed starter in this make-and-take session. Supplies are provided for an additional $5.
Session 4: 2:10–3 p.m. (choose one)
• Ornamental: What’s New in 2020, Laura McGinnis, Hilltop Nursery, Illinois City. New annuals and perennials for 2020, along with tips on placement for best success.
• Nature: Do the Rot Thing: A Guide to Composting Activities, Amy Kay, Clean Water Manager, City of Davenport and Dawn Temple, Administrator, Rock Island County Soil & Water Conservation District. From outside containers to indoor vermicomposting, this session will review the necessary components of composting and cover some frequently asked questions.
• Edible: Straw Bale Gardening-Easy on Your Back!, Lee Ann Wille, Experienced Davenport Vegetable Gardener. Wille will share her four years of experience, review the pros and cons, and provide information on how to get started.
• DIY: Wood Flower Recipe/Picture Holder Ginny Harris, Tinted Vintage Iowa. This hands-on class will create a recipe or picture holder featuring 10-12 flowers that are dyed a variety of spring colors. Participants must be able to use a hot glue gun. This session is an additional $25.