Checking in on Kelly McKay, Q-C bird savant

"When that happens to Kelly McKay, you've got something," said Mark Roberts, interpretive naturalist for the Clinton County Conservation Board that sponsored the watch. By that Roberts means that McKay has seen and identified so many birds that for him to have a "first" in Iowa is top-flight unusual.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kirtland's warbler, also known as the jack pine warbler, is a small songbird named after Jared P. Kirtland, an Ohio doctor and amateur naturalist. It was nearly extinct 50 years ago and is now federally "listed" bird, one step down from being "endangered."

One of its challenges is its rigid habitat requirements for nesting: it is dependent upon fire to provide small jack pine trees trees and open areas.

How many of those kinds of spaces do you know?

ANOTHER FEATHER IN HIS CAP (AS IT WERE): A Building Better Birders program organized by Clinton County's Roberts and featuring McKay recently won "best public education program" in the state of Iowa.

The award came from the Iowa Association of Naturalists and the Iowa Conservation Education Coalition, both professional organizations.