A new option for those going through a mental health crisis has opened in Davenport.
Vera French opened a new Crisis Stabilization home in Davenport in late July, allowing for short-term stays for people to stabilize and reintegrate back into the community.
Program Manager Kate DeRooi says the five-bedroom, two-bathroom home provides another option to help people through a crisis.
"We're going to let the client define what the crisis is for themselves," DeRooi said.
Either the client or others in that person's community can call the 24-hour hot line to begin the screening process. It is a voluntary process.
"Once they come to our house, they go through an assessment process with the staff as well as developing a stabilization plan within that 24-hour time frame from admission," DeRooi said. That involves the client creating short-term goals.
While the house is intended for less than a five-day stay, some may stay less or more, depending on their needs.
"The goal is just to get them to that point of stabilization where we can them reintegrate them back into their community based setting with some follow-up care," DeRooi said.
If the client is a Vera French patient, the team will create an upcoming appointment. If not, they'll make sure the client gets resources before they're discharged. Clients also will meet with a mental health therapist within 24 hours of admission and every 24 hours thereafter.
DeRooi says the client determines what their crisis is, including increased anxiety or frequent panic attacks. Another patient may have lost a job or a loved one and is unsure of what their purpose in life is.
"I think not placing judgment on what that crisis is is the goal from the staff members," DeRooi said.
Available at no cost to the patient, the Crisis Stabilization home will go through an accreditation survey. The Eastern Iowa Mental Health/Disabilities Region is providing funding while that process goes on; once it is finished, Medicaid will be accepted.
There is still a need for mental health services in the Quad-Cities area, DeRooi.
"When you hear the term crisis, I think that people automatically go to emergency room, law enforcement and whatnot," she said. "And I think with identifying that there's such a need for mental health services for crisis stabilization, that's going to take away demand on emergency rooms and take away demand on law enforcement and put more appropriate individuals in charge of getting that crisis stabilized."
For more information or to refer someone, call 563-396-3017.