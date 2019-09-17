Vaping related illnesses and deaths have clouded the use and popularity of electronic cigarettes.
But there are those who still swear by e-cigarettes and celebrate using them to quit smoking tobacco.
“I smoked for 37 years and used Juul (a vaping device) to quit,” Amy Klutho, an e-cigarette user from Bettendorf, said. “I have not smoked in more than two years.”
There have been more than 450 cases of vaping-related illnesses in 33 states now and six deaths are being investigated.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) claims that some type of chemical exposure is likely associated with the illnesses, but more information is needed to determine the exact cause. The Center reports that many of those hospitalized reported: “recently vaping a THC product with chemicals from marijuana, while a smaller group reported using regular e-cigarettes.”
The CDC has not identified any particular brand of e-cigarette but expressed concern about any product sold on the street or tampered with by users.
"Until we know more, if you are concerned about these specific health risks, CDC recommends that you consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products."
Klutho, however, says vaping is better than the alternative.
“Juul may not be a safe option, but it's a safer option than the known damage cigarettes cause,” Klutho said. “I hope more research is done to show what caused the six deaths. I sincerely doubt it was anything to do with pure Juul.”
Todd Smith, the franchise owner of the Vaporosity Shop in Davenport, made himself available to the public to learn about vaping safety after the nationwide scare.
“Nicotine vaping has caused zero deaths,” he asserts. “Adulterated, contaminated, THC with vitamin E acetate added has gotten people sick and even killed them. Black market THC cartridges sold illegally and purchased illegally are the problem and is being reported as e-cigarettes causing the problem. It’s not being distinguished separately.”
Smith, who has owned the Vaporosity Shop for seven years, said the epidemic is not nicotine-based e-liquid that has been sold in his stores.
According to Smith, “Since 2013, hundreds of people have come to us to start vaping and quit smoking cigarettes. ... Not one person in that time has fallen ill or died from a nicotine-based product that we’ve sold them.”
Smith, who has vaped for more than 10 years, refers to a study published by the Royal College of Physicians in the UK claiming that vaping nicotine is at least 95% safer than smoking cigarettes.
However, the Food and Drug Administration recently warned Juul to stop saying vaping is safer than smoking because it hasn't complied with regulations that call on companies to prove that's true.
FDA said Juul is marketing its products as "modified risk tobacco products," which requires the approval from the FDA after they "demonstrate with scientific evidence that their specific product does, in fact, pose less risk or is less harmful."
Smith said he believed recent media reports were perpetrating public malpractice by not telling the public that the cases were due to black market THC cartridges and using the word “vaping” as a blanket term.
“Now, the government wants to ban flavored, including mint and menthol, nicotine-based e liquids,” he said. “It’s like carrots are getting people sick and they want to ban celery.”
With teen vaping on the rise, Smith understands that the government wants to control the use in minors.
“Teens are using a product called Juul sold in gas stations and tobacco shops,” he said. “Teenagers will always experiment and find a way to do what they aren’t supposed to do. We have a strict age policy at our stores, 18 and over in Iowa and 21 and over in Illinois.”
Smith said he would continue to educate on the safe use of vaping.
“As a licensed shop, we have the responsibility of providing a safe product for people to use,” he said.