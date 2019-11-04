Patients facing tough decisions can become overwhelmed when it comes to their cancer care.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity hopes to simplify their journey with its new state-of-the-art cancer center.
“Our goal was to provide the full spectrum of cancer care services, under one roof, close to home in a comfortable and supportive environment,” said Alison Beardsley, Director of Oncology Services, UnityPoint Health–Trinity. “Not only do we provide excellent clinical care, but we wanted to ensure that we provide a concerted focus on patient comfort when they receive cancer care at UnityPoint Health.”
Costas Constantinou, MD, a veteran Quad-Cities oncologist who joined the Trinity team in July, is moving his practice to the Cancer Center in Moline.
“We are also very fortunate to have recruited another experienced, skillful and compassionate physician, Bhanu Vakkalanka, MD, to the team,” Beardsley said. “There certainly is a time and place for tertiary or specialized cancer care, however for many cancer patients, they can find high-level care close to home, family and friends. Whether a patient is coming in for an office visit with the doctor, having a chemotherapy infusion or a radiation therapy treatment, they will receive their personalized care in one location and will feel a sense of comfort and support.”
Beardsley said not only did this project show UnityPoint Health’s commitment to investing in the community but also thanks to the community who also supported the project through donations to the Trinity Health Foundation. “This is truly a focus on bettering the Quad-Cities,” she said.
UnityPoint Health–Trinity Cancer Center will host an open house today, Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 500 John Deere Road, Moline.
UnityPoint Health–Trinity has been providing cancer care services for more than 40 years. The newly designed Center focuses on the comfort of each patient, such as new infusion chairs that provide heat and massage. The location on the Moline campus provides a view of the pond and gardens.
“Dr. Constantinou described it best when he said that patients can experience the peaceful influence of nature and that it is therapeutically calming,” Beardsley said.
“We understand that cancer care is at times confusing and overwhelming, and we are here to support patients and families during this time,” she said. “We have oncology-certified nurses, with years of experience, and physicians who were trained at Mayo and the Cleveland Clinic. Every day I’m in awe of our team and providers. UnityPoint Health is truly committed to showing the community and families that they matter to us.”
Beardsley said the Center took patient's care coordination to a new level. Treatments are based on their individual needs, supporting their specific diagnosis with a personalized treatment plan.
Trinity Cancer Center offers accredited Breast Health Center, radiation oncology services, radiology services, and oncology support services through a team of cancer care navigators, social workers, specialized cancer care nutritionists, support group connections and more.
Cancer care provided with compassion, comfort and close to home.