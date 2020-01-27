Study finds toxic chemicals in Davenport water supply

In many cases, Andrews said these chemicals have been in the water supply for decades. "It's only now that we're really looking and understanding the full extent of the contamination," he said. What's important for consumers is understanding what may be in the drinking water and pushing for action at all levels.

Information is sparse on what effect PFBA and PFPea have, Andrews said. The sample was taken in Davenport in the service area of Iowa American Water.

Ingrid Gronstal Anderson, Iowa Environmental Council water program director, said PFAS is what Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the federal Environmental Protection Agency would call an "emerging contaminant," something that has come onto people's radars more recently. "It's not been a major component of our program work, our big concern with water quality in Iowa tends to be nutrient pollution, nitrogen and phosphorus pollution," she said.