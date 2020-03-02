START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Campaign promotes living well in March

Raising kids, eating right, spending smart, living well — that’s the theme of a national Living Well Campaign that is being promoted by the Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, both at the national level and here in the Quad-City area during the month of March. The goal of the Living Well Campaign is to provide people with the education and information they need in order to “live well.”

FCS Educators have been providing educational services to improve the lives of individuals and families in their communities for over 100 years. We are the original social influencers!

Whether you are trying to manage your diabetes through meal planning and exercise, make decisions about health care and insurance, or get tips on effective parenting techniques, Extension probably has a research-based answer.

Living Well is all about balance

