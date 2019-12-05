SNAP changes will have major impact on Quad-Cities

"Nationally, it's almost 700,000 people who are going to have food taken off the table, so we will experience that and that's a concern," River Bend Food Bank CEO Mike Miller said Thursday.

Miller noted that for every one meal provided by food banks, SNAP provides nine. "So when you take that many meals off the snap rolls, where are they going to go? That will put a heavy burden on food banks due to that proportionality."

"Our administration has adamantly opposed the federal rule change to SNAP policy that would require work requirements from approximately 140,000 low-income individuals in Illinois and hundreds of thousands more across the country," the Illinois Department of Human Services said in a statement. "Many SNAP participants face serious barriers to employment, such as mental illnesses, substance use disorders, justice involvement and significant physical limitations, and would not be able to immediately meet the work requirements."

IDHS says they've been working to appropriately exempt individuals with serious barriers so they do not need to meet the work requirements. "However, we also recognize that some of our customers can and want to work. To that end, IDHS has also engaged in a robust effort to prepare for this rule change so we can help as many SNAP participants as possible find employment and training that would meet the work requirement."

The change is expected to go into effect in April.

