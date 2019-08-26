"Good morning" is a small act of kindness with a potentially big impact. The simple greeting can change someone's day or life in the blink of an eye.
I often start my mornings rushed - pushing kids out the door and yelling a honey-do list to my husband.
When I get to the office, I usually don’t initiate conversation, and most don’t, but our co-worker Mark Holloway walks down the long corridor with a big smile wishing everyone a good morning.
“It is in the shelter of each other that the people live,” Angela Kendall, senior development officer – Genesis Foundation and Genesis Philanthropy, said. “When we intentionally connect with others, no matter how brief, we not only build resilience, we create better health and build a safer community.”
Kendall was previously a program manager and a direct service provider who co-founded the Quad-Cities Trauma-Informed Care Consortium. She facilitates workshops and brings awareness on the impact of trauma on the brain, how it affects people we work with, the interaction we have with customers, and how we best take care of ourselves.
“Don’t underestimate your role in connecting with others,” Kendall said. She explained that a good morning or asking how one is doing could make a difference in the world for someone who is going through a rough time.
“People need people, we are an interdependent species,” she said. “Reliant on each other for development, security, safety, and health.”
Kendall said that adverse childhood experiences (ACE) can affect adults, their relationships and how they function on the job. ACE are childhood traumas that include loss of a parent through death or divorce, household substance abuse and mental illness, incarceration of a parent or caregiver, emotional neglect, sexual, physical and emotional abuse.
The result is toxic stress that harms the child’s brain and prevents them from learning, playing in a healthy way and can result in long-term health problems carrying into adulthood.
“There is not a safe environment for that child,” Kendall said. “That trauma stays with them and makes it difficult to deal with life and its challenges.”
Toxic stress creates emotional and physical tension in children. It can increase heart rate, blood pressure, breathing, and muscle tension. They immediately go into a self-protection mode.
“They just want to feel safe,” Kendall said. “When a teacher or a principal connects with them by just greeting them with a smile. It is a sense of hope for them – someone that cares for them.”
Resilience is a way to bring back hope and health. Research shows that parents, caretakers and the community can teach children to become resilient and help create that safe environment that helps reduce the effects of ACE.
You can learn more about ACE by visiting the Family Resources website at famres.org or the Child Abuse Council of the Quad-Cities at childabuseqc.org.
“We can heal through connections,” Kendall said.
Make someone’s day. You never know what challenges they may be facing. Smile and say "good morning" and spread a little hope.