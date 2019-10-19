Dawn Thurman got her miracle.
The 52-year-old Bettendorf native, who had been waiting a heart and kidney transplant, had both Oct. 6. It is her second heart transplant. Her first was in 1988.
"They called us at quarter to 4 and we had be here by 7," Dawn's mother Judy said Friday, October 18. Dawn's surgery was done at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
After arriving Saturday, October 5, Dawn's surgery began at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, October 6. The heart did not arrive until 6:15; her kidney surgery began around 11. The surgeries took 19 hours, after which she remained in surgery another five hours because of excessive bleeding.
The kidney is not functioning as well as the doctors would like. Judy says Dawn is on dialysis and has not been consistently responding after the surgery. "I talked to her yesterday when I got here and she opened up her eyes, I said 'I'm here Dawn, I love you.' And I turned around and she said 'Mom.' And that's the only word she said to me all day," Judy said.
At one point after surgery, Dawn was sitting up and talking. But now, she spends most of her time sleeping.
"You spend 19 hours on one surgery and then you have to go back in for another five hours, that takes a toll on the body too," Judy said. "There's no infection in her body, there's no pneumonia or anything like that. I'm really pleased with what they're doing with her, it's just going to take time."
Overall, though, Judy says Dawn is doing well. "She's going to pull through it, and she's got the best doctors that she can have," she said.