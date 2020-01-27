Scott County representative named new Mental Health Board chair

The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region Board has a new chair.

Scott County representative Ken Beck was voted the new chair on a 5-0 vote at the board's meeting Monday. Clinton County representative Jim Irwin was voted vice chair; Cedar County representative Dawn Smith was voted secretary.

"It's been a while since Scott County was named chair of the board, so it's kind of nice to be able to bring it back around to have Scott County," Beck said after the meeting.

The region provides support and coordinates care for mental health and disabilities services for Scott, Muscatine, Jackson, Cedar and Clinton counties. Muscatine County plans to leave the region at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, over concerns with the fiscal management of the region — cuts have been made twice this year, and Muscatine contends Scott County uses more services than it pays for, while Muscatine pays too much for what it gets.

While the region's 28e agreement would have designated last year's Vice Chair Nathan Mather to be promoted into the position, he ceded the position after Muscatine County decided to leave.

"Since we're leaving, there's no reason to be the chair," Mather said after the meeting.