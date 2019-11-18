A major gathering of elected officials, Quad-City boosters and local bicyclists recently took place to champion the fulfillment of a nation-wide trail from Washington state to Washington, D.C. The midpoint (approximately) would be right here, as it crosses the Mississippi River. It was sponsored by a national group, Rails To Trails Conservancy.
I didn't attend, even as an outsider or just as a bicyclist, because it turns out I have lost my affection for such a trail. When I started serious biking — way back when — I was excited about Rails to Trails.
But the romance is over — for me at least.
What happened?
It slowly permeated through my thick skull that trails on abandoned railroad right-of-way have some major problems.
They are expensive — even if the land is available for cheap.
They had and still have very limited usage.
They perpetuate the myth that bicycles belong on trails, sequestered from our roadways.
And, they are boring.
My focus has now shifted to making recreation and utility riding easy and safer for urban cyclists. We must be able to safely bike for both exercise and daily commuting to work, school, shopping, etc.
Cost: The average cost per mile of a hard based trail on a railroad bed has no fixed price, given all the variables. Its range varies from $115,000 to $700,000. Could that money be used more directly for bicycle facilities in and around where we live? Could we build trails along with unused land within our cities if it were available? Could we configure intersections and develop comprehensive striped paths on some of our streets and avenues — and do it with paint that won't disappear in a few years. In short, if money is available, let's use it wisely to improve our communities — not build trails in the middle of nowhere.
Usage: One major reason for my dissatisfaction with Rails to Trails stems from the usage report published in their monthly magazine. As it turned out cross-country biking using viable trails is a rarity. If there were four successful ocean-to-ocean trips a month it was uncommon. The truth is very few people have the time or the physical attributes to ride a bike thousands of miles cross country. I did it once as a retirement present to myself. But I went with Adventure Cycling's self-contained tours, and we did not use one trail during the whole 2 1/2 months. We used little-used roads, for the most part. Road shoulders were our friends, along with almost all the motorists on those roads.
Boring: A railroad right-of-way is usually a somewhat narrow flat corridor compared to most roads and highways. Many times trees and bushes have grown along each side, making many trails green and shady but repetitious. Rail lines also avoided population centers — especially small ones — unless they had a scheduled stop and a depot. In summary, vistas from such trails don't have the variety that even a jaunt through farmland offers — no varying crop fields, no farmsteads, no undulating hills and valleys in the distance, and few interesting towns to enliven a ride.
Myth: Biking corridors through America don't have to be on trails. Most cycling belongs on paved roads. Bicyclists don't need mind-numbing protected enclaves that avoid the zest of real life and changing vistas. For sure, roadways need to give bicyclists safety and connectivity, and that should be the focus of community biking efforts. We need many of our streets and avenues upgraded to be useful corridors for all of us — vehicle drivers and bicyclists. Urban trails make much more sense than cross-country ones isolated from most possible users.
Rails-to-Trails Celebration
Put the trails where the people are, not where they're not.