It's exhilarating, chaotic and mind-boggling — RAGBRAI, that is.
The galloping weeklong bike ride from one side of Iowa to the other is a stitch and a half, a true vacation from routine and normal reality. It's a county fair on two wheels compete with outlandish food, down-home entertainment and crowds of people — both riders and town folks. Rather than carnival rides and win-a-teddy-bear games, it's major activity is bicycling — major bicycling.
But after doing the weeklong bike ride across Iowa 15 times, it finally hit me this year with full force, especially near the ending of almost every one of its daily rides. It's also a matter of numbers and concentration.
15,000 riders — which is really just a guess — but they all seem to be riding with you for the entire week. Sharing the road with that many riders demands a level of concentration not found in regular road biking, and even most city biking.
Put it this way — if you want to see the scenic Iowa landscape (and it is full of resplendent sights), you won't be very successful on RAGBRAI. Many of the roads we traveled on were basically flat or curving arcs through prime agriculture land. But on the flats, the easiest biking terrain, you just can't take your eyes off the road in front of you, beside you or behind you for hardly a wink of time. You have to focus on the immediate because you are almost always surrounded by fellow bicyclists of every degree of competence, experience and varying amounts of concentration.
I found myself hardly able to get a quick look at cattle in a field, horses grazing next to a farm barn or a farmhouses' kitchen garden. If in my fast peeks, as soon as I looked back to the road, I very likely could be uncomfortably close to someone passing or slowing in front of me.
River valleys, of course, add interest and variety to a flat prairie-like landscape, such as in much of Iowa. I hardly even saw any of these valleys. Going into the valley means roaring downhill at 20-plus mph surrounded by others going at about the same rate, if not faster. There's hardly a chance to see what's beyond the side of the road.
You have free articles remaining.
And I found the same, if not worse, climbing out of the valleys. In lowest gear at 6 mph, just keeping the bike in a straight line demands great intensification, and those in front of me had the same problem. Plus many of them sometimes expectantly gave up and stopped without a warning and left the road for the shoulder so they could walk the hill.
It's not just farm fields and fertile valleys. The towns along the way demand even more immediate concentration. Generally in the downtown areas vendors line both sides of the main street, causing the line of bikers to slow at first and then come to a complete stop and dismount. All tightly bunched together, they end up walking their bikes.
Behind the vendors, the normal main street building and stores sit unnoticed behind this temporary active facade. To the bikers, the towns have no individuality or uniqueness. They become just repetitive settings for the vendor after vendor, most selling necessary food, drink or bike parts and repairs.
But don't get me wrong, RAGBRAI riders are out to do both significant biking and to have fun. And have fun is what they do — not only in the towns along the way, in the overnight towns, but also on the road. They stop at the numerous farms that have a water or food stand in front and chat with the owners; they talk back and forth to each other; they laugh at the outlandish clothes and rigs that some bring along, all while grinding through and up and down of the Iowa countryside.
They're bicycle riders having the time of their lives. Even with all of the enforced alertness and the packed ribbons of the roadway, RAGBRAI remains a unique celebration of bicycling, community cohesiveness and joy.
But more than anything it's an enjoyable spectacle of bicycle concentration.