“Stay strong! Breathe! You got this!”
Those are the encouraging words I have heard at 5 a.m. for the last year, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday when I put on the boxing gloves and kickbox for 45 minutes until my body is coated in sweat and exhausted.
This week marks my first anniversary as a Fit member at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Bettendorf. Pete Hadjis helped me believe in strength, endurance and good health again. Through the program, he made me a believer of wearing boxing gloves and exercising with interval cardio sessions that helped me tone up, gain muscle, lose weight and feel better.
“It’s not about what the scale shows,” he said. “It’s about being healthy.”
The 38-year-old fitness trainer came to the Quad-Cities from Cedar Rapids to pursue his dream of starting the unique program. The kickboxing chain was founded in 2001 in Des Moines by Lance Farrell, a former Taekwondo competitor in the U.S. Olympic Sports Festival.
Hadjis opened the gym in 2017 after his wife, Allison, experienced the program in Cedar Rapids back in 2007. He saw how the program transformed the lives of numerous people in his hometown.
The program is based on the philosophy of Taekwondo, discipline, self-control and respect. It begins as a 10-week transformation program that gives you results by following an eating regime that raises metabolism by eating every two to three hours. You eliminate junk food, drink only water, eat lean proteins with a palm-size carbohydrate during the small meals. Add the six-day workouts that consist of three kickboxing cardio days and three strength-training days with bands and a medicine ball. You have a guaranteed transformation if you follow the program.
After the 10 weeks, you graduate to a Fit program that continues with the same regime. It teaches you to live the lifestyle and philosophy.
After spending countless hours at the gym helping participants, coaches and trainers, Hadjis hung up the boxing gloves last week. He announced he was moving on to pursue a career that would better fit his family.
This energetic passionate man with dreams of helping transform all kinds of people, not just those with a weight problem, made an impact on the community. He not only helped people like me achieve their fitness goals but also gave back to organizations by having kickboxing fundraisers every quarter. Most recently the gym raised funds to help those affected by the 2019 flood.
Michelle Garris, who was his assistant and one of the participants in the first session, will carry on the fitness legacy that Hadjis created in the Quad-Cities.
“Pete reminded me of how important my health is, and it’s never too late to start,” Garris said. “Three years later after lots of volunteer hours, I am known as the Gym Momma. Now, it’s my turn to inspire and get individuals excited about their health.”
Hadjis will be missed, but Garris is ready, willing and able to maintain the same level of kickboxing energy and inspiration.
Pete, thank you for believing in me and so many others. “Stay strong!”