"Focus on the moment." These wise words came from the man who, I believe, saved my life.
Dr. Keith C. Bible, M.D., Ph.D., a medical oncologist who chairs the division's Endocrine and General Oncology Care teams at Mayo Clinic, has known me for three and half years as his patient. This past week he delivered the good news to me that I will only need to see him once a year instead of every six months, following my struggles with papillary thyroid and vocal cord cancer.
Bible is known worldwide for his cancer research. He has been recognized for his extensive experience in laboratory research and therapeutic clinical trial development that focuses on improving therapies for patients with life-threatening cancers.
Despite being extremely busy, Bible is renowned for never rushing an appointment with any of his hundreds of patients and being thorough when reviewing their blood work, radiology reports and medical issues.
Every long nerve-racking trip to Rochester, Minn., was worth it because this man inspired me to stay strong and attack life with passion. He assured me that life with cancer is manageable. I would always leave the clinic confident.
But, since my cancer journey began in 2013, I always wanted to ask every oncologist this one question that was gnawing at me.
“How can you be an oncologist knowing that some of us may die sooner than others?”
With a warm smile, a gleam in his eye and a sincere tone Bible replied, “I focus on the patient and the moment.”
“Every patient is different with a different experience,” he said. “I leave a room and open another door knowing that my job as an oncologist is to extend life. Yes, you have cancer, but the challenge and hope are that you will die of something else and live a long life.”
I looked into his eyes full of passion and realized this caring man is dedicated to one of the toughest careers in the world. It is a career that only a select few can handle with as much expertise, grace and compassion.
A patient may not want to hear the word cancer, but Bible said, “There is a reason why we work to help patients with the quality of life.”
I firmly believe that cancer changes our lives. Doctors like Bible, and the medical staff we encountered throughout our journey, help us understand the clinical aspects of the disease. But they also have a passion to help us find the desire to live life to the fullest.
The cancer experience teaches us to live each day like it’s our last. We embrace our challenges. We leave the negative obstacles behind, forgive and move on. Adventures are easier to embark on, and we learn to love and laugh more. Most important, we live in the moment.
I was truly blessed to have been treated by the doctor with the biblical name.