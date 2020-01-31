New legislation looks to increase FDA user fees on vaping

Tobacco user fees may be going up to fund oversight of the vaping and e-cigarette industry.
Two companion bills would assist the Food and Drug Administration with oversight. The Resources to Prevent Youth Vaping Act was introduced by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, in the House of Representatives January 30. It would increase the amount of tobacco user fees by about $100 million in fiscal year 2020.
"It would be used to enforce the laws already on the books to ensure that vaping products aren't falling into the wrong hands," Bustos said at a vaping roundtable held with law enforcement, school and community partners at Community Health Care in Moline. "The second thing would be to have a public education campaign on the dangers of vaping."
While tobacco companies must already pay user fees, Bustos said vaping has not been included among the user fees. The additional fees would also help the FDA ensure vaping products sold are not harmful to consumers and conduct safety reviews.
The bill is a companion to one introduced by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) along with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), U.S. Sen Mitt Romney (R-UT), U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).
At the roundtable, Bustos heard from those who have seen the effect vaping has had on both children and adults.
"What they're hearing from their patients is that they're not just vaping normal vaping fluid, a lot of times it's with other stuff," Community Health Care CEO Tom Bowman said. "Anecdotally, my providers have said it's safer to just smoke weed than what they're dealing with, these vaping pens."
Bowman said his pediatric providers have seen some adolescents get their asthma under control, but then started vaping and needed to be hospitalized.