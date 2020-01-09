30 minutes or less for great health care? That's UnityPoint's goal with Clinic-Express

Celebrating a Quad-Cities option with convenient and personalized care, UnityPoint Health-Trinity opened its new Clinic-Express at the TBK Bank Sports Complex Center, 5185 Competition Drive, Bettendorf to praise from city and regional partners.
"It's an exciting day for UnityPoint, it's an exciting day for our communities and it's frankly an exciting time to be in health care," UnityPoint Health-Trinity President and CEO Robert Erickson said at a ribbon-cutting and open house Wednesday.
Erickson said part of the transformation of health care is bringing it out into the community. The intent of the express clinic is to help patients get greeted, diagnosed and treated in 30 minutes or less. "There's a concierge-level of service where you're greeted at the door by a health care professional. They are not going to leave your side until you're diagnosed and treated," he said. "You get that done in a way that's professional, competent, compassionate, caring and you're just going to experience something different."
Regional UnityPoint Clinic Vice President Matt Behrens said the Express clinics in Des Moines and Waterloo have proven popular due to that philosophy of getting people the care they need in 30 minutes or less. He shared the story of a patient who travels farther to go to an Express location because of that speed and convenience.
Part of the experience, Behrens said, is the lack of hand offs that require telling the patient's story over and over again. "When you come in, whoever greets you takes you through a lot of the process, and there's only a couple of hand offs," he said. "In a clinic setting, there's probably six different hand offs and sometimes you're retelling the story, so we want to avoid doing that."
The opening received praise from both the CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce Paul Rumler and Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher.
"It's great to have the pillars of our community investing here. UnityPoint invests in our community in so many ways," Rumler said. He noted this was the second ribbon-cutting of the year, after last Friday's ribbon-cutting of the new Mark Twain Elementary School. "Two things that are so important to the future of our community as we talk about recruiting new business and people and growing our families here in the Quad-Cities."
Gallagher said that to have a prosperous area and provide a great community, they need great health care. He thanked UnityPoint for its investment into the community and touted the relationships the city of Bettendorf has developed with UnityPoint.
The clinic is now open to patients and is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.