This year on the bus back from RAGBRAI I shared my seat with Dawn Wohlford, a committed bicyclist, a consummate artist, and visual arts director of Quad City Arts.
During our conversation, I eventually lamented about the Davenport flooding and the loss of the scenic bike paths along the Mississippi River because of it. I didn't have much of a solution to the problem, but she did. Build a “boardwalk.”
I had never even thought of something like that for a river city. But later when the path was open and I biked along the river on my almost daily travel, I couldn't get the idea out of my mind. It is out of the box thinking but it could work, here are my thoughts.
Let's solve the Davenport Mississippi River flooding problem with a unique solution.
Let's let it flood.
Instead of putting up extensive and expensive flood barriers — let's just get above it all with a modern riverfront boardwalk.
That's right, a boardwalk. Build a permanent bikeway – walkway high enough to escape flood water, but still, allow non-vehicle passage through the area.
Such a boardwalk could be an artistic creation with varied points of interest and activities. Brightly painted, undulating, even circular at times, it could complement the attractiveness of LeClaire Park, feature various viewing bump-outs, and give artful views of the riverfront when the water is in or out of its banks.
The center for such an outstanding creation is already in place. The Sky Bridge connects the main downtown to the river but, alas, it is hardly used since the casino departed. Give it another lease on life, guiding pedestrians to unprecedented views of the river year-round.
Such an amenity could stand out nationally. No other Mississippi River city has such a facility. Davenport would be the boardwalk city of the Midwest.
But what about protecting riverfront facilities?
Just don't do it.
Let the greensward, bike path, parking lots, railroad tracks, and even River Drive be inundated with floodwater, just like the summer of 2019.
Businesses along River Drive or other low areas would have to protect themselves with sandbags or other barriers. Isn't that what happens to riverfront buildings and residences in other areas and cities? The lesson we should have learned years ago is don't build in a flood plain, and it should carry with it the price for building on the flood plain.
Instead of a million-dollar-plus expense for major flooding, almost every year, we would have a national attraction – a useful, enduring, artistic, and practical transportation bike or walkway along our riverfront. We would have our mesmerizing view of the Mississippi unhampered – and perhaps amplified - by the flooding that has caused so much consternation.
OK, OK, wake up. It's just a dream, planted by a visionary biker on a bus ride from Keokuk to the Quad-Cities. But, you know, every time I ride along the downtown Davenport riverfront, I can almost picture it. It would be a boardwalk of practicality and artistic beauty looming above the turmoil of the ever-present threat of flooding.