'It's been a blessing': After one year, Rock Steady Boxing continues to help Parkinson's patients

While Genesis has other programs for Parkinson's, Hawley says the group setting of Rock Steady helps participants be accountable for each other. "If someone misses one day, everyone's like 'Where is so and so?' They're very concerned and want to know where that individual is," she said. "That shows some camaraderie but also some accountability for each of the boxers."

Many of the Rock Steady participants agree, pointing to camaraderie as something they like about the program. "If you're a little bummed or feeling sorry for yourself, everybody lifts each other up. You're just there for each other," Davenport resident Frank Streit said during a recent Rock Steady session.

During classes, participants not only box but work on posture, balance and fine motor skills. Dance and yoga is also included sometimes, Hawley said. Speed bags help with timing and coordination, while heavy bags include mobility from moving around the bag and using reciprocal arm movements.

The group formerly trained at TBK Bank Sports Complex, but Rock Steady is currently in the former Midwest Therapy building in Bettendorf. Hawley said Rock Steady didn't have space to store their equipment in Genesis' space at the sports complex. That prompted the move to the Utica Ridge Road location while they search for a permanent location.