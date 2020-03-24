'It’s a good thing right now to be isolated in a small town': Rural areas across Q-C region grapple with pandemic

Several leaders of small towns in the Quad-Cities metro area said the concern shown by state officials has trickled down to the local level.

In Wilton, Iowa, a 2,836-person town straddling Cedar and Muscatine counties, locals aren’t taking their chances with the virus, even though city officials don’t know of anyone who might be sick from it, said Mayor Bob Barrett.

“At first, people were reluctant to believe it was happening. As time’s gone on, most people have become believers,” Barrett said. “We’re in unknown territory. People are abiding by the rules.”

The coronavirus appears to be most deadly for the elderly and immunocompromised, posing unique risks for small and rural towns. Demographic data from Iowa and Illinois shows that rural towns are older on average than bigger towns and urban centers.

If a rural setting has an advantage in slowing the transmission of disease — thanks to low population density — the disease itself could be more dangerous.

“I don’t think we’re exempt from anything in the bigger cities at all,” said Jim Cooper, mayor of Orion, Ill., pop. 1,797. “It simply hasn’t reached us yet. When it does, it’ll be as critical as the big cities.”