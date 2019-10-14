When life gets chaotic and I need a break, I reach for an apple and the jar of peanut butter.
It's my comfort food. Not only does it soothe my hunger but it relieves my stress.
I tried almond butter as a replacement for a while because it is considered healthier, without the high sugar and fat content. Now, I switch between the two spreads after learning mpre about the benefits of the peanuts.
A recent study at Vanderbilt University found that peanut butter is good for you and could even prolong your life because of its protective nutrients.
Since peanuts are full of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, it can help with weight loss. Full of potassium, antioxidants, and fiber, eating peanut butter and peanuts regularly can help lower cholesterol levels. They also can lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.
The study found that adding a spoon of peanut butter to toast for breakfast or lunch, can make you feel full longer. The eight grams of protein helps keep you full.
High in fat, dieticians recommend eating it in moderation. The recommended serving is two tablespoons. You can also find lower fat content and less sugar spreads to enjoy without worrying about the calories.
Peanut butter can give you an energy boost. I tend to get tired in the afternoon, so that’s when I grab the jar and just take a tablespoon. The study found because peanuts are rich in fiber, it can boost your energy.
The delightful spread can also boost your metabolism. The metabolic rate can jump 11 percent with consuming peanut butter daily.
Rich in magnesium, it has 12 percent of the daily requirement. Magnesium helps regulate body temperature, detoxifies, and produces energy. It promotes good bone and nerve health.
The study also found that eating peanut butter reduces anxiety and helps improve brain function. It reduces stress as well.
Peanut butter is rich in beta-sitosterol. The plant-based sterol is necessary for brain function and has a significant impact on serotonin levels. When we are stressed, our body increases cortisol levels and the body works harder. Peanuts help lower cortisol levels and can help calm us.
Enjoying peanut butter isn’t an option for everyone. It’s estimated that there are three million people that suffer from peanut allergies. The study also found that eating peanuts or peanut butter during pregnancy can reduce the risk of the child developing such an allergy.
Eating peanuts three to five times a week will reduce the baby’s chances of evolving an aversion.
Despite peanut butter being a healthy option, dieticians warn consumers to be cautious. Eat the spread in a healthy manner. Use celery, apples or low-calorie options when eating peanut butter. Jelly and bread are not a good pair for the spread.
Avoid high sugar peanut butter and avoid eating out of the jar. There are about 100 calories per tablespoon.
Enjoy the benefits of eating peanut butter. You can go 'nuts' and be healthy.