Trinity, Genesis set temporary visitor restrictions for flu activity

Given a recent increase in flu and other virus activity at Quad-Cities hospital campuses, UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Genesis Health System are recommending the following for visitors until further notice.

• Visitors should not come to the hospital if they have acute respiratory illness symptoms; or have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches.

• People exhibiting these symptoms who must visit will be required to wear a mask.

• No visitation by persons younger than 18 years of age.

• No more than two visitors per patient at a time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Visitors should wash their hands frequently and cover their cough.

• Those visiting patients in isolation will be limited to people who are necessary for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

Flu numbers have spiked in recent weeks, and both Iowa and Illinois are reporting the flu is at "widespread" numbers.

While influenza is not a reportable disease in Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health is indicating that the flu is spreading. More than 5% of outpatient visits are influenza-like illnesses, higher than the normal 1.9% baseline.