COVID-19: Quad-Citians beware: Scams proliferate along with health crisis

When it comes to checks, use caution

The government plans to issue checks to assist people through the hard economic times caused by the pandemic. “There is sure to be a great deal of misinformation that will be disseminated,” Horton said.

Already, fraudulent text messages have been sent claiming their targets are “pre-accepted to receive the cash — just click on the link.”

Links in text messages such as these are designed to install malicious software on a device or steal personal and financial information.

Whenever details about receiving the assistance money are released, Horton said, consumers can be certain they will not be required to:

• Pay anything upfront to get this money.

• Provide a Social Security number, bank account or credit card number.

• Listen to people who say they can get the money for you immediately.